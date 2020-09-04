VidAngel To Pay $9.9M To Escape Movie Studios' $62M IP Win

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Movie-sanitizing service VidAngel Inc. has cut a deal to pay Disney and other major Hollywood studios $9.9 million and drop its Ninth Circuit appeal of their $62.4 million copyright infringement suit win, according to filings in Utah bankruptcy court Friday. The agreement, which requires VidAngel to pay off the studios over 14 years, will also allow VidAngel to fully emerge from bankruptcy, the company said in a news release. "After a long and extremely difficult legal battle in one of the biggest copyright cases in decades, we have finally come to an agreement in which VidAngel can emerge from bankruptcy and move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS