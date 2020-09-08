SC Atty Who Blew Deadline Can't Dodge Malpractice Trial

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina lawyer accused of blowing a litigation deadline and forcing an insurance company into cutting a six-figure settlement check in a truck crash case will have to go to trial to defend a related malpractice suit, a federal judge ruled Saturday. In a mixed decision that went largely against Charleston attorney Roy T. Maybank, the court said Sentry Select Insurance Co. can seek punitive damages and pre-judgment interest against Maybank if it prevails at an upcoming trial, concluding that South Carolina law allows for both. U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs also turned back Maybank's request for a two-part...

