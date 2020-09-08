Kellogg Faces False Ad Suit Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Pop-Tart buyers is accusing Kellogg Sales Co. of misleading them about the strawberry content of the pastry brand's "Frosted Strawberry" variety, saying the label implies that only strawberries are used, while the ingredients list includes other fruits. In a complaint filed Saturday, the proposed class led by named plaintiff Kelvin Brown told the Southern District of New York that the representations on the product's label — including the term "Frosted Strawberry," the image of a fresh strawberry and the red filling in the pastries — give consumers the impression that the fruit filling only contains strawberries....

