LensCrafters Says Allianz Must Cover Class Action Defense

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Luxottica of America Inc. sued Allianz on Tuesday in Ohio, claiming the insurer is shirking its duty to defend the eyewear company in a trio of proposed class suits in New York, Florida and California over its prescription lens fitting system. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Ohio, Luxottica says Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. initially paid for the company's defense in the three class suits over the AccuFit Digital System used by opticians at Luxottica's LensCrafters stores to fit prescription lenses on customers. But almost three years into the litigation — which has been consolidated in...

