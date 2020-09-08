BodyArmor Must Face False Ad Claims Over Sports Drinks

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT) -- BA Sports Nutrition LLC can't escape claims that it falsely markets its line of sports drinks as healthy after a California federal judge ruled that the proposed classes' new complaint significantly expands on claims that had been previously dismissed. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston rejected the company's arguments that the amended complaint should fail like the first, saying the proposed California, New York and Pennsylvania classes were able to remedy the failings in that complaint. The amended complaint contains new allegations about the fruit-based labeling of the sports drinks, such as how they are named for...

