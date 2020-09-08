Cisco Gets Age, Sex Bias Case Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge booted a fired Cisco Systems worker's age and sex bias suit to arbitration on Tuesday, saying the former employee's decision to pursue arbitration during a prior battle with Cisco should keep her claims out of court. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker dismissed Patricia Cleary's discrimination lawsuit, ruling that Cleary's decision to arbitrate previous claims against the company meant she was bound by Cisco's arbitration policy even though she did not sign an agreement during her most recent stint at the company. Cleary "acknowledged the agreement's existence more than ten years ago when she submitted the demand...

