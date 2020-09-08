Indivior Wants Class Rep DQ'd In Suboxone Product-Hop Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Indivior Inc. has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to disqualify bankrupt drug wholesaler Rochester Drug Co-Operative from representing a class suing over a product hop scheme that allegedly inflated the price of the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. Indivior's Saturday motion seeks to remove Rochester as a representative for a class of direct purchasers, pointing to the company's liquidation plan in bankruptcy court that it says will result in the wholesaler's antitrust claims being taken over by a trust. "Once this happens, the liquidating trust may have a claim against Indivior, but Rochester will not," the motion said. "A plaintiff who divests...

