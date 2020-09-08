Comcast Turns To High Court To Thwart $160M Antitrust Trial

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Comcast has told the U.S. Supreme Court in a petition that the Seventh Circuit ignored longstanding antitrust law when it revived a $160 million lawsuit accusing the cable giant of monopolizing local advertising markets, while plaintiff Viamedia vows to fight the appeal and bring its case to trial. Comcast Corp. is asking the Supreme Court to review a Seventh Circuit decision that revived advertising representative Viamedia Inc.'s lawsuit after an Illinois federal judge granted summary judgment in Comcast's favor. The cable company has expressed optimism that the high court will take the case because it says the appeals court's decision conflicts with previous appellate rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS