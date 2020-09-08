Ex-SEC Staffer Takes Plea In Private Equity Leak Case

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission staffer accused of improperly accessing information about a pending investigation into a private equity firm before he left to join the company copped Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of stealing government property. Michael Cohn had been set for a bench trial soon, over the objections of the government, on charges of obstructing the SEC investigation, unauthorized computer access and disclosing confidential information without authorization. Prosecutors accused Cohn last year of improperly accessing information about an SEC investigation into GPB Capital before he joined the private equity firm in 2018. However, his trial had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS