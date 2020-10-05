Supreme Court Won't Hear Led Zeppelin Copyright Fight

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a long-running copyright battle over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven," leaving in place a ruling that rejected infringement allegations over the iconic song. The justices denied a petition for certiorari aimed at reviving the case, effectively ending six years of litigation over accusations that Led Zeppelin stole the famous intro to "Stairway" from a lesser-known 1967 track called "Taurus" by the band Spirit. The estate of late Spirit frontman Randy California had argued that a ruling by the Ninth Circuit last year would be a "disaster for the creatives" if left...

