Ind. Justices Quash New Trial Over Transportation Co. Crash

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously reversed a lower appeals court's decision to order a new trial in a suit accusing a driver of negligently hitting another motorist's vehicle, saying certain jury instructions regarding whether the injured driver failed to mitigate his damages were properly given. The state high court reinstated a $40,000 jury verdict for Patrick Humphrey — who had sued Brian Tuck and his employer, US Xpress Inc. — after determining there was enough evidence for the jury to find that Humphrey aggravated or prolonged certain issues he suffered after the crash by not addressing his vision problems....

