House Committee Weighs Broadcast Diversity Plans

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- House Energy and Commerce Committee members passed two bills Wednesday that would require broadcasters to report diversity data and would create a tax break for companies that sell stations to minority owners, sending the legislation to the full chamber for consideration. The pair of bills ultimately passed out of committee via voice vote, but not before a Republican lawmaker attempted to reduce the amount of demographic data broadcasters would be forced to disclose. The bill at issue, New York Democratic Rep. Yvette Clark's Enhancing Broadcaster DIVERSITY Data Act, would require the Federal Communications Commission to kick off an information-collection process within...

