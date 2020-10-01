5 Health Cases Attys Should Know As High Court Term Starts

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's new term, already set for a seismic showdown over the Affordable Care Act's future, might also see the justices tackle lesser-noticed but potentially transformative health care cases involving abortion rights, deference to regulators and False Claims Act litigation alleging medically unnecessary services. Much has been written about the ACA case, which threatens to upend vast swaths of the American health care system. Law360 has also extensively covered a separate legal fight that will be argued Tuesday and could prove crucial to keeping mom-and-pop pharmacies from being gobbled up by giant national chains. But there are plenty of...

