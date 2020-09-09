Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nigeria Says Don't Kill Doc Bid Request In $10B Award Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has urged a New York federal judge not to quash his earlier order allowing the country to seek information it claims will prove bribery underpinning a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against it, pointing to a recent decision in England that allows related litigation to proceed.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria asked U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in a letter Tuesday to deny asset manager VR Advisory Services Ltd.'s bid to vacate his May 14 order allowing the country to take discovery in aid of its English proceeding against the company. Nigeria told the judge that the High Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!