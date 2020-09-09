Nigeria Says Don't Kill Doc Bid Request In $10B Award Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has urged a New York federal judge not to quash his earlier order allowing the country to seek information it claims will prove bribery underpinning a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against it, pointing to a recent decision in England that allows related litigation to proceed. The Federal Republic of Nigeria asked U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in a letter Tuesday to deny asset manager VR Advisory Services Ltd.'s bid to vacate his May 14 order allowing the country to take discovery in aid of its English proceeding against the company. Nigeria told the judge that the High Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS