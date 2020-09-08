9th Circ. Says 'Jersey Boys' Musical Didn't Infringe Book

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the Broadway hit "Jersey Boys" didn't infringe an autobiography of one of the real-life singers featured in the musical, saying the play mostly just borrowed historical facts that can't be locked up by copyrights. The court rejected a lawsuit filed against Frankie Valli and other producers of the play — a smash hit jukebox musical about 1960s rock 'n' roll group the Four Seasons — over allegations that they stole copyrighted material from an autobiography of band member Tommy DeVito. Saying that Valli and others had merely depicted "events in their own lives," the appeals...

