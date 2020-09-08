Green Group Slams Bid To Pause Eminent Domain Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rule granting pipelines the power to seize state-owned land through eminent domain must be tossed immediately because any delay could cause irreparable harm to communities across the U.S., environmentalists say. In an eight-page motion Friday in the D.C. Circuit, Delaware Riverkeeper Network and its members panned recent arguments by FERC that the case should be held in abeyance pending a potential Supreme Court ruling on a separate case over the fate of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline. The group said that the federal agency's spilt-vote approval of a declaratory order saying holders of FERC construction certificates also have...

