Swiss Pact Doesn't Protect Data Sent To US, Regulator Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Companies that want to transfer personal data from Switzerland to the U.S. can no longer rely on a Privacy Shield pact similar to the one recently invalidated by Europe's top court, after Switzerland's data protection regulator on Tuesday declared the deal inadequate. Following its annual assessment of the Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield regime, the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner concluded that while the arrangement guarantees special data protection rights for individuals in the country, it fails to provide an adequate level of protection for data transferred out of the country to the U.S. As a result, the regulator removed the U.S....

