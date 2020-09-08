Trucking Cos. Must Pay Fund $7.7M In ERISA Liability Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that a group of trucking companies can't escape a pension plan's bid to collect $7.7 million in withdrawal liability and ordered them to pay the amount while the dispute continues in arbitration. U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said the group of trucking companies under Dworkin Inc. must pay $7,722,361 in withdrawal liability to the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's "pay now, dispute later" provision, even though the parties are still arbitrating a dispute over how much they owe and when it should be paid....

