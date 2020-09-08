Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Parks Group Asks 7th Circ. To Revisit Obama Center Ruling

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has urged the full Seventh Circuit to reconsider a panel's "flatly inconsistent" ruling upholding Chicago's approval of former President Barack Obama's planned $500 million presidential center in a public park.

In a brief to the court on Friday, Protect Our Parks Inc. said the panel erred by treating its state law claims and its federal claims differently when ruling on standing, even though they are both based on the group's undivided interest in public trust property.

In its decision last month, a Seventh Circuit panel held that the group and other opponents couldn't show they had private property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!