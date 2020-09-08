Atty Says Ellen Barkin's Tweet Of Bird-Flip Photo Was Fair Use

Law360, New York (September 8, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Ellen Barkin's lawyer told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday the actress has a fair-use defense to copyright claims brought by a photographer who snapped her flipping the bird during convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial and sued after she tweeted the photo. The "Sea of Love" star, who has been a vocal supporter of Weinstein's many accusers, has discussed settling the case with plaintiff Steven Hirsch but also has valid defenses, her counsel told U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil during a telephone conference. Judge Vyskocil set a fast schedule for discovery, which could involve a deposition of Barkin, ordering fact-finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS