AIG Unit Can't Duck Coverage Of Expedia In False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by a unit of AIG to drop coverage of a suit alleging Expedia Inc. used false advertising to direct customers to hotels it had contract deals with, saying the insurer hasn't shown that exclusions would bar coverage. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik told National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., that its interpretation of an exclusion for false advertisements is too broad, and it ignored key parts of the complaint in the underlying suit in its bid for a judgment. The coverage dispute stems from a lawsuit by several hotel...

