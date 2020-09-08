Family Of Japanese Man Struck By Tesla Fights To Sue In US

Law360, San Francisco (September 8, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The family of a Japanese pedestrian killed in a crash involving a Tesla vehicle engaged in Autopilot, the electric vehicle's automated driving function, urged a California federal judge Tuesday not to dismiss their wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla, saying moving the case to Japan threatens to limit design-related discovery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen said during a remote hearing Tuesday that if the case remained in California, where Tesla is headquartered, then discovery conducted in Japan, where the crash occurred, could prove to be cumbersome and limited. However, Judge van Keulen also said that if the case is moved to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS