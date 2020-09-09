Electric Co. Can't Pull The Plug On Ex-CFO's Bonus Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected Spark Energy's push to sink a suit from a former executive who claims he was wrongfully denied a bonus, saying that adopting the electricity and natural gas service provider's arguments would translate to "absurd results." U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe's Tuesday order adopted a magistrate judge's July 2020 decision allowing David Sobel, who served as chief financial officer of Spark subsidiary and fellow defendant Major Energy Services, to go forward with his lawsuit claiming they reneged on a $104,800 bonus. Spark had objected to the magistrate judge's report and recommendations, arguing there was no...

