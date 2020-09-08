9th Circ. Says Truckers' Wage Action Belongs In Federal Court

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action brought by California truckers will stay in federal court after the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a lower court had been wrong to send the case back to state court based on a finding that the amount in controversy was less than $5 million. The three-judge panel said a federal district court should handle the suit accusing Quality Carriers Inc. and Quality Distribution Inc. of misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors and failing to pay them certain wages and reimbursements. Named plaintiff Clayton Salter had attacked the companies' removal of the suit from state court by arguing...

