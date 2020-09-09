Ex-GC Nets Early Win Against CBD Cos. Over Stocks, Benefits

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday entered a default judgment against three related CBD companies in a suit leveled by the companies' former corporate counsel seeking dividends he and his wife were promised, saying the companies have not communicated with the court. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan said in Tuesday's order that a default judgment against CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings Group LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC is appropriate because the companies' "silence and inaction" has prejudiced former general counsel Peter Borghetti and his wife, Cherylann. The court and the Borghettis' counsel have repeatedly tried to communicate with...

