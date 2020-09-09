Wilson Sonsini Steers Digital Health Care Co.'s $175M Round

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini-led digital health care provider Grand Rounds announced Wednesday that it has nabbed $175 million to expand its clinical navigation and virtual primary care in a financing round led by funds affiliated with New York-based private equity firm The Carlyle Group. Grand Rounds, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, said it secured the commitments as the coronavirus pandemic has sparked rapid growth for the company because of patients who are increasingly turning to digital health options. The company said it's launching new virtual provider options to increase health care access, and the number of people it covers has increased by...

