TurboTax Users Urge 9th Circ. To Rethink Arbitration Demand

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A group of TurboTax users has asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its ruling that they must arbitrate allegations that Intuit steered them away from TurboTax's free filing services, saying the panel ignored evidence that the arbitration agreement was invalid. The full appellate court should reconsider the panel's August ruling that the users must arbitrate their claims that they were inappropriately driven toward Intuit's paid tax filing products, the users said Tuesday in a rehearing petition to the Ninth Circuit. In its split 2-1 decision siding with the tax software company, the Ninth Circuit panel ignored the fact that few people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS