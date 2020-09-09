Patent Owner Ends Suit Over VR Tech In $883M Army Contract

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A virtual reality patent holder has dropped an infringement suit that alleged aerospace and defense company General Dynamics Corp. planned to use stolen technology in an $883 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop new training methods for soldiers. Virtual Immersion Technologies LLC notified the court Tuesday that it was dropping its Western District of Texas lawsuit against General Dynamics without explaining its reasoning for voluntarily dismissing the case. Virtual Immersion had accused General Dynamics of infringing its U.S. Patent No. 6,409,599, which relates to providing virtual reality users a way to communicate with other users and view previously recorded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS