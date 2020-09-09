Hilary Swank Rips Health Plan's 'Antiquated' Cyst Care Stance

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Actress Hilary Swank has hit the SAG-AFTRA health insurance plan's leadership with an ERISA suit in California federal court, calling their stance on ovarian cyst and endometriosis treatment "shockingly antiquated." Swank's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, filed against the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan's board of trustees on Tuesday, challenges the plan's 2017 decision to refuse to cover her cyst and endometriosis treatment, which it justified by labeling the procedures coverage-ineligible "infertility treatment." The Academy Award-winning actress, who previously lost an ovary, wants to force the plan to pay for ultrasounds and treatment to ensure she doesn't lose the remaining one. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS