Attys Vying To Lead TikTok Privacy MDL Trade Barbs

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Attorneys vying to lead multidistrict litigation alleging privacy violations by video app TikTok lifted the curtain on the behind-the-scenes tensions surrounding a potential settlement Tuesday, each accusing the other side of imperiling plaintiffs' best chances for a positive outcome. Carlson Lynch partner Katrina Carroll, who wants to be appointed co-lead counsel in the MDL with Jonathan Jagher of Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC, urged U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee not to push together a group of plaintiffs who've reached a tentative settlement agreement with TikTok with a group of California plaintiffs who oppose the deal. Appointing lead counsel from...

