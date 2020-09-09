ND Says DOI Right To Recognize Riverbed Claim Over Tribe's

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- North Dakota has urged a D.C. federal judge to trim the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation's suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior over rights to land beneath the Missouri River, saying a DOI solicitor's opinion that the state owns the riverbed is backed by the historical record. The MHA Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes, claimed in its July complaint that DOI solicitor Daniel Jorjani's May opinion that North Dakota legally owns the land, including oil and gas reserves, beneath a portion of the Missouri River flowing through the tribes' Fort Berthold Reservation is a land grab...

