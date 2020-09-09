Developer Can't Escape NJ Business Taxes For Subsidiary

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Wednesday that a unit of national real estate developer Pulte Group Inc. was subject to state corporate business taxes for certain years on income it derived from fellow subsidiaries despite its status as a "foreign limited partner" in those sister entities. A three-judge appellate panel upheld a 2017 Tax Court decision affirming corporate business tax assessments against Preserve II Inc. for tax years 2005 through 2007 and denying its bid for a roughly $2 million refund for those years, rejecting its claims that "as a foreign limited partner, it was not subject to the...

