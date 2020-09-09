Drugmakers Want Zetia 'Shortcut' Cert. Short-Circuited

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge improperly certified a wildly atypical class last month when she recognized Zetia direct buyers accusing Merck and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals of conspiring to keep a generic version of the cholesterol drug off the market, the pharmaceutical companies have told the Fourth Circuit. Merck and Glenmark are seeking immediate appeal of U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith's late August decision finding that 35 direct buyers are enough for a class and that they'll be adequately represented by named plaintiffs FWK Holdings LLC, Cesar Castillo Inc. and Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc., despite RDC's bankruptcy and other issues highlighted by the drugmakers....

