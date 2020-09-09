SC Johnson Wants Windex Cleaner False Ad Suit Scrubbed

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. is asking a New York federal court to toss a proposed class action alleging it falsely markets its Windex glass cleaners as nontoxic, saying the "threadbare" complaint fails to back up its accusations. In a motion filed on Tuesday, the company said the named plaintiff, Katherine Shimanovsky, didn't specify which of the four Windex glass cleaners she bought, nor did she allege she suffered any real injury as a result except for claiming she paid a "premium" for the products. According to the motion, each of the four glass cleaners has a different formula, and only...

