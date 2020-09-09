W.Va. Opioid Trial Prep Under Time Crunch Due To Pandemic

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen have told a West Virginia federal court that, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there's still a heap of trial prep left before next month's planned bellwether trial over claims the companies helped fuel the opioid crisis. The bellwether, part of national multidistrict litigation, is set to start Oct. 19. over claims by West Virginia's Cabell County and the city of Huntington that McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.'s opioid distribution practices allowed diversion and suspect orders. The three companies said Tuesday in a discovery status report that "because of delays caused by...

