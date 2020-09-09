Texas Panel Won't Stop Zoom Trial In $100M Oil & Gas Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel said it can't review an oil and gas company's attempt to postpone a bench trial in a more than $100 million contract dispute case on the grounds that a videoconference trial would violate the contract's venue agreement. In a per curiam opinion Tuesday, a Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel said Targa Channelview LLC's "requests for relief are not ripe for our review" and declined to order a Harris County District Court to postpone a bench trial between Targa and Vitol Americas Corp. scheduled to begin Sept. 14. Targa petitioned the appellate court on Aug. 26, arguing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS