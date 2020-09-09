11th Circ. Refuses To Revive FCRA Suit Against Dish

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that Dish Networks LLC did not violate the Fair Credit Reporting Act or a previous settlement agreement with an identity theft victim by requesting her credit reports when checking two fraudulent applications for Dish accounts. The appeals court affirmed summary judgment in favor of Dish and said the company's inquiries into Peri Domante's credit in 2017 and 2018 were for the legitimate business purpose of investigating applications and stopping fraud. The court referenced the 2014 Sixth Circuit decision Bickley v. Dish Network, in which a consumer made a similar complaint about Dish using his credit report...

