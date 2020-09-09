Phillips 66 Owed Coverage Of Suit Over Truck Driver's Death

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Tuesday that Canal Indemnity Co. breached its duty to defend Phillips 66 Co. in a suit filed by the family of a truck driver who died from cancer allegedly caused by exposure to toxins in the company's gasoline, concluding that pollution exclusions in the insurer's policies do not bar coverage. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett concluded that Phillips 66 qualified for "additional insured" coverage under both automobile and commercial general liability, or CGL, policies that Canal had issued to one of the energy giant's freight carriers, Coastal Transportation Co. Inc., for periods spanning March 2005...

