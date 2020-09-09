Internet Groups Object To Bill On Social Media Moderation

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A number of internet trade and advocacy groups have come out against a Republican effort to force social media companies — like Facebook and Twitter — to limit the ways they moderate content on their platforms, saying such changes would affect the companies' ability to remove misinformation and election interference. NetChoice, the Internet Association and others have denounced the Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act, which was introduced by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Tuesday. It seeks to amend Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which provides platforms legal protections that shield them from liabilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS