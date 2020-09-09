Gilstrap Won't Delay 'Clash Royale' Patent Trial Due To Virus

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap Wednesday declined to postpone a Texas federal court patent trial against Supercell, the maker of the "Clash Royale" mobile game, noting that the gaming company filed its delay bid just 36 hours before Thursday's scheduled jury selection. In July, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne pushed the Aug. 3 trial to September, saying he was swayed by the lack of opposition to a postponement by Gree Inc., a Japanese game maker accusing Supercell Oy of infringing two of its patents. Earlier this week, Supercell sought another delay, arguing that holding a trial during a pandemic is...

