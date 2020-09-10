Feds Says Immigration Application Fee Hikes Are Lawful

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Nineteen states and 10 immigration nonprofit organizations supported a request to stop U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services from hiking immigration application fees, but the Trump administration objected to the request, saying the agency lawfully implemented the fee increases. The government told a California federal court Wednesday that former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and current acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf had the authority to propose and finalize fee increases on immigration applications. McAleenan and Wolf complied with the Administrative Procedure Act — a law that governs agency rulemaking — by providing an explanation for the rule that imposed...

