Kevin Spacey Sued By 'Rent' Actor Over Alleged Sex Assault

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Kevin Spacey was hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Manhattan court accusing the actor of sexually abusing two men who were teenagers at the time of the alleged assaults in the 1980s, including one of the main players from the hit Broadway musical "Rent." The suit against Spacey was lodged by Anthony Rapp, the actor who portrayed Mark Cohen in "Rent," and another man suing under the initials C.D. Rapp said in the suit that he was 14 when he met Spacey in 1986. Rapp says he attended a party at Spacey's home during which Spacey "grabbed" Rapp's buttocks and "lifted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS