Landlords Swoop In For $1.75B JC Penney Rescue Deal

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners cemented an offer Wednesday to purchase the retail operations of bankrupt J.C. Penney in a $1.75 billion deal that will see existing secured lenders take ownership of about a quarter of its 650 go-forward store locations and its distribution centers. During a virtual status hearing, debtor attorney Joshua A. Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis LLP extended his monthslong football analogy Wednesday, describing the progress of a plan that would allow the company to survive as close to a touchdown. "It's fitting that we stand here today on the eve of the NFL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS