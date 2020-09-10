7th Circ. Won't Reconsider $1.3M Award In BNSF Bias Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday denied BNSF Railway's request that it reconsider its decision upholding a former conductor's $1.3 million award over claims that he was fired because he's Black. BNSF had argued last month that the court's ruling in favor of ex-conductor Ron Morris — who was fired in 2013 after his train exceeded the speed limit twice during a shift — in August disregarded U.S Supreme Court precedent and several of its own rulings that hold plaintiffs to a special standard when pursing a bias case against an employer whose final decision maker did not act out of discrimination....

