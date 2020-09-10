Fla. High Court Asked To Rethink 'Upended' Discovery Rules

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Defendants in two automotive personal injury cases urged the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday to revisit a 2017 ruling they say has unfairly resulted in defendants being treated differently than plaintiffs regarding information they must disclose about their attorneys' or insurers' financial relationships with medical expert witnesses. During oral arguments held via videoconference, Kansas R. Gooden of Boyd & Jenerette PA, representing both Steven Younkin and Brent A. Dodgen, told the court that its decision in Worley v. Central Florida Young Men's Christian Association, which shielded details of the financial relationship between a plaintiff's law firm and treating physicians, has "upended"...

