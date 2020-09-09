1st Circ. Keeps Harvard Pilgrim's ERISA Coverage Win

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday backed a Massachusetts federal judge's decision that Harvard Pilgrim Health Care doesn't have to cover a woman's inpatient mental health costs under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, after previously reviving the suit in 2018. The district court was not wrong to find that the health of the then-college student, identified in the suit only as Jane Doe, did not meet the standards that would have required the 24-hour nursing care that was offered at the Austen Riggs Center, where she spent months in recovery, the panel said in the unanimous decision. "Although Doe argues that...

