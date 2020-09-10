FERC Asks DC Circ. To Uphold $286M Gas Pipeline Approval

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A proposed Illinois and Missouri natural gas pipeline was adequately reviewed and would fulfill a market need necessary for its approval under federal law despite environmentalists' complaints, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit. In a brief Wednesday, FERC said that the circuit should uphold its approval of the certificate of public convenience and necessity it issued for the $286 million, 65-mile Spire STL pipeline project under the Natural Gas Act because the agency took into account all the issues it needed to and explained itself as much as the law requires. The Environmental Defense Fund told the D.C....

