Jaguar Can't Nix Claims It Misclassified Parts To Cut Warranty

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC must face allegations that it cheated consumers out of warranty coverage for certain car parts, after a California judge found the proposed class can pursue claims under the Consumer Legal Remedies Act. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said the class, led by named plaintiff Gary Gibson, adequately pled the elements of fraud required under federal rules in the complaint alleging Jaguar misclassified certain car parts to avoid a longer warranty. In the complaint, Gibson alleges that when he brought his 2013 Land Rover in for repairs in October 2017,...

