White & Case Nabs IP Litigator From Fish & Richardson

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has hired a former principal from Fish & Richardson PC who has represented major technology companies such as Microsoft in high-stakes patent disputes to join its intellectual property practice in Silicon Valley. Jonathan Lamberson, a trial attorney who spent nearly 15 years at Fish & Richardson in Redwood City, joined White & Case on Wednesday. Lamberson told Law360 on Friday that his decision to make the move was due in part to the firm's international presence. "More and more matters these days involve multiple jurisdictions and foreign jurisdictions, so I think White & Case is uniquely situated...

