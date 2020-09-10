Tribe Sues Calif. Tax Department Over State Fuel Taxes

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The Pala Band of Mission Indians is asking a California federal court to block the state's taxation department from imposing taxes on motor vehicle fuel received or sold on its Southern California reservation, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has ignored a refund claim for more than $2 million in direct and indirect fuel taxes collected between January 2017 and late 2019 in violation of federal law, the tribe claimed, and should also refund taxes in excess of $5.29 million stretching back to 2005. These fuel taxes were collected in violation of federal...

